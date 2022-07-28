Plans underway for two World Cup fanzones in Wrexham

Listen to this article

Planning is underway for Wrexham town / city centre to host two fanzones later this year when Wales heads to its first World Cup since 1958.

A big screen will be put up on the High Street, which became the default fanzone six years – when huge crowds poured out of the pubs and clubs to celebrate Wales’ success in the 2016 Euros.

The evening matches will also have live entertainment on a large stage.

A second fanzone will be hosted in Ty Pawb, which will be a dedicated family friendly area.

The screen will be in the food court, the bar and food court will be open and there will be music and football related activities before the games for the evening kick off matches.

The council note the Fanzones will be supporting not only the Welsh team in the competition but also the daytime and evening economies in Wrexham.

Cllr Nigel Williams, Lead member for the Economy and Regeneration, said, “Wrexham has such a rich history with football as the Football Association of Wales was founded here in the Wynnstay arms in 1876.

“To many, football is the beating heart of Wrexham and I know they will want to come together to celebrate and cheer on our national side.

“We’re also inviting schools to get involved with primaries invited to the morning screenings at Tŷ Pawb and secondaries invited to the High Street screenings.”

“We’re in the early stages of planning and will bring you more details as they’re confirmed.”

*Pictured: Crowds on the High Street in 2016 celebrating Wales’ Euros success