Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 28th Jul 2022

Updated: Thu 28th Jul

Plans underway for two World Cup fanzones in Wrexham

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Planning is underway for Wrexham town / city centre to host two fanzones later this year when Wales heads to its first World Cup since 1958.

A big screen will be put up on the High Street, which became the default fanzone six years – when huge crowds poured out of the pubs and clubs to celebrate Wales’ success in the 2016 Euros.

The evening matches will also have live entertainment on a large stage.

A second fanzone will be hosted in Ty Pawb, which will be a dedicated family friendly area.

The screen will be in the food court, the bar and food court will be open and there will be music and football related activities before the games for the evening kick off matches.

The council note the Fanzones will be supporting not only the Welsh team in the competition but also the daytime and evening economies in Wrexham.

Cllr Nigel Williams, Lead member for the Economy and Regeneration, said, “Wrexham has such a rich history with football as the Football Association of Wales was founded here in the Wynnstay arms in 1876.

“To many, football is the beating heart of Wrexham and I know they will want to come together to celebrate and cheer on our national side.

“We’re also inviting schools to get involved with primaries invited to the morning screenings at Tŷ Pawb and secondaries invited to the High Street screenings.”

“We’re in the early stages of planning and will bring you more details as they’re confirmed.”

*Pictured: Crowds on the High Street in 2016 celebrating Wales’ Euros success

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Motorists warned of abnormal load travelling through Deeside on Friday

News

Train services through Flintshire disrupted this morning following Wednesday’s rail strike action

News

“The Welsh Government needs to make benefits easier to ease Cost of Living pressures” – Senedd Committee

News

More than 200 online child abuse crimes Wales every month Online Safety Bill delayed, NSPCC warns

News

Call for Flintshire Council staff to return to office withdrawn over ‘disgraceful emails’

News

Calls for road safety measures in Flintshire village following two serious accidents

News

Zip World to launch world’s first underground golf site in North Wales

News

New research reveals majority of people in Wales now cutting back on essential items

News

All clear on M6 in Cheshire following earlier collision – [Wednesday 27th July]

News





Read 386,998 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn