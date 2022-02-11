Plans to turn former estate agents offices in Mold into flats

Plans have been put forward which could see the offices of a former estate agents in Mold turned into flats.

An application has been submitted in respect of the old Dodd’s estate agents building on Chester Road in the town centre.

It’s proposed the two upper floors of the property will be converted into flats, while the ground floor will be kept for business use.

An external building behind the property which is said to be in poor condition will also be removed to improve the appearance of the area.

In a planning statement, architects acting on behalf of the applicant said: “Formerly and most recently used as an office by Dodd’s estate agents, (the building) is a 3-storey property located on Chester Road, Mold, and lies within the Mold conservation area.

“The building is currently used for business use and access to the upper floors can be afforded form the alleyway which runs alongside the building.

“To the rear of the building there are a number of single storey structures, constructed of brick and corrugated metal and generally in a poor condition.

“This scheme proposes the conversion of the first and second floors to the building in order to provide two residential flats, with shared access from the alleyway side door.

“As part of the works and in order to improve the usable space to the ground floor office, some minor alterations will result in three offices with a kitchen and staff room and toilet to the rear.”

Comments are being invited on the proposals via the Flintshire Council website with a decision by planning officials expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).