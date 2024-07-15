Plans to install 12 new electric vehicle charging points at a Ewloe hotel refused

Plans to install 12 new electric vehicle charging points at a hotel in Flintshire have been refused due to safety concerns.

An application was submitted to Flintshire Council in March this year to create charging points within the car park of the Village Hotel St David’s in Ewloe.

The proposals were entered by IONITY, which is a joint venture between several car manufacturers to build more high-power charging stations across Europe.

Documents sent to the local authority said it would help the hotel’s owners, Village Hotel Club, with their aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

However, the Welsh Government instructed the local authority to reject the scheme due to fears a vehicle could leave the nearby A494 and crash into the equipment.

In a letter the council, a government official said the applicants had not considered whether safety systems were required to prevent the risk of collisions.

Helen Lewis said: “The Welsh Government, as highway authority for the A494 trunk road, directs that planning permission is not granted at this time as the applicant has provided insufficient information to determine the application.

“The applicant must provide the following information to support this application or resubmit the application with the following details.

“The applicant is required to submit a vehicle restraint system design in accordance with the design manual for roads and bridges that shall be to the satisfaction of the Welsh Government, as the overseeing organisation for the trunk road network.”

In an earlier letter, she said: “The applicant is required to demonstrate that consideration has been given to the possibility of an errant vehicle leaving the A494 on-slip and making contact with the new electrical equipment.”

The plans showed that creating the charging bays would have resulted in the loss of 23 existing spaces, meaning a net loss of 11 overall.

It would also have required eight trees to be removed to accommodate the development.

In a planning statement, agents acting on behalf of IONITY said: “This proposed development will help facilitate and provide much needed services to electric vehicle users.

“It has been well documented that there is a lack of public electric vehicle infrastructure in accessible locations.

“The development proposals will deliver a number of important benefits and help Flintshire Council and their climate emergency objectives.”

The council’s website shows the application was refused under delegated powers handed to planning officers to decide on minor proposals.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter