Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 23rd May 2022

Updated: Mon 23rd May

Plans to honour pioneering Flintshire politician with purple plaque submitted to council

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans for a Purple Plaque to honour one of the first female MPs in Wales have been submitted to Flintshire County Council.

Eirene White was a journalist and civil servant who went on to become Labour MP for East Flintshire between 1950-1970.

When Labour came to power under Harold Wilson in 1964, White became parliamentary under-secretary at the Colonial Office, in 1966 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and in 1967 Minister of State at the Welsh Office for three years.

Eirene White managed to hang on to the Flintshire constituency for 20 years, at one election by just 72 votes, she was succeeded by Barry Jones, now Lord Barry Jones,

White also served as chairman of the Fabian Society and of the Labour Party NEC 1968–9. She was a governor of the British Film Institute and a member of the board of Trade Films Council.

After World War II White was a political correspondent for both the Manchester Evening News and the BBC before entering into politics herself.

She has been recognised by the Women’s Equality Network Wales 100 Welsh Women list, created to mark the contributions of women, past and present who have made brilliant contributions to our national life.

Flint Town Council now wants to place a Purple Plaque on the town hall in recognition of the former MP, who died in 1999, aged 90.

The town council has submitted an application to the local authority for listed building consent.

Design of the purple plaque as submitted to Flintshire Council

According to the minutes of a Flint Town Council meeting in January this year, Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn MS contacted the council “regarding the Wales-wide Purple Plaque campaign and a potential plaque in Flint that recognises former MP, Eirene White.”

The council agreed to have a plaque on the town hall, it was also agreed that the council donate £500 towards it.

The Purple Plaques campaign has been created to improve the recognition of remarkable women in Wales and award them with a plaque to commemorate their achievements and cement their legacy in Welsh history.

The campaign was launched on International Women’s Day 2017, by a group of volunteers who felt the need for more recognition for the contribution women make to Welsh life.

Across Wales, it is thought there are 250 mainly blue plaques commemorating notable figures but the overwhelming majority highlight men’s achievements.

A decision on the application is expected from Flintshire Council next month.

 

 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Engineers at AMRC Cymru in Broughton develop and test a revolutionary new rein for horse riders

News

Monkeypox Q&A: how do you catch it and what are the risks? An expert explains

News

Police release images of man they want to speak follow theft of items for staff lockers in Flint

News

Childhood hepatitis outbreak – four more cases in Wales under investigation

News

Hawarden Cricket Club reveals image of stunning new pavilion ahead ‘The Big Challenge’ fundraiser

News

Changes made to maternity, neonatal and paediatrics visiting arrangements in North Wales

News

Key guidance issued for people heading to Liverpool’s celebration parade on Sunday

News

Deeside MS Jack Sargeant shares local resident concerns over 9 metre high ‘Berlin Wall’ along A494

News

Aldi launches Jubilee Street Party Fund with £500 vouchers being given away

News





Read 415,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn