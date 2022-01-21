Plans to crack down on waste crime outlined by Welsh Government

The Welsh Government has revealed plans to make cracking down on illegal exports and waste crime easier.

Latest figures from the Welsh government show that fly-tipping – one of the most visible waste crimes – increased by 55% in Flintshire in the last year.

Fly-tipping clearance in Flintshire was estimated to cost nearly £137,000 in 2020, up from, £87,000 in 2019, according to the latest data.

A total of 840 enforcement actions were taken in Flintshire between April 2020 to March 2021, the highest number since 2012 and nearly 100% up on 2019.

Of the 840 enforcement actions taking place in the county, seven resulted in prosecution, one warning letter was handed out and 13 fixed penalty notices were issued.

Climate Change Minister Julie James has today confirmed the Welsh Government will jointly consult with the other UK nations on a digital waste tracking service.

New plans will also see the introduction of mandatory digital waste tracking, using powers in the Environment Act to overhaul existing waste record keeping.

This means those handling waste will record information from the point waste is produced to the stage it is disposed of, recycled and reused. This will enable regulators to better detect illegal activity and tackle waste crime, including fly-tipping, illegal waste sites, and illegal waste exports.

Minister for Climate Change Julie James said:

“Wales is a global leader when it comes to recycling, and today’s announcement is a further example of how we are taking action to move to a circular economy”

“Introducing a mandatory digital waste tracking service will greatly improve transparency in the waste sector and it will crucially also support our action to get maximum value from the materials we collect.

“This will help businesses to comply with their duty of care with regards to waste and help them make more informed choices about how their waste is managed.

“It will also give businesses the information they need to identify and unlock the full potential value of waste materials, by replacing raw materials with recycled material and providing confidence in supply chains for new innovative solutions.

“Our aim is for the service to also provide annual information on industrial, commercial, construction and demolition waste produced in Wales to replace the current periodic surveys.”

Sarah Poulter, CEO of the Chartered Institute of Wastes Management (CIWM), said:

“For many years, CIWM has worked with the UK waste and resource management sector to highlight the damaging effects of waste crime on local communities, the environment and the industry it represents.”

“As such, we warmly welcome today’s announcement and share the Government’s ambition to crack down on illegal waste activity.”

“The launch of these consultations provides a valuable opportunity for the UK waste and resource management sector to influence its future direction and help eradicate practices which have tarnished its reputation and deterred much needed investment.”

“Correctly implemented, these developments will provide assurance for both waste producers and managers that they are dealing with responsible collectors while directly reducing the impact of waste crime on society and the environment.”

“They will also help to support CIWM and its members in delivering more sustainable resource management practices and help us move to a world beyond waste.”