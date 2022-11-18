Plans to convert Connah’s Quay pub into flats back before Flintshire Council next week

Listen to this article

A decision on converting the Hare and Hounds pub in Connah’s Quay into flats looks set to be made next week.

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will again look at the application for the former pub on the town’s high street which ceased trading in February this year.

It comes at a time when there is a huge shortage of private rental properties across the county, with property agents seeing a boom in enquiries since the pandemic from five a day, now up to between 60 and 80 a day.

A report written for the committee by Flintshire Council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow states: “Housing colleagues have also confirmed that within the private rented sector across the county and including Connah’s Quay, local lettings agents report a huge shortage of properties and high levels of competition as soon as properties come onto the market.

“Pre-covid, agents received an average of five enquiries per day for each new property. It is now commonplace for agents to receive 60 to 80 enquiries per property.

“Housing have confirmed that this application (11 additional homes) would assist with meeting the growing need and undersupply of housing in the Connah’s Quay area for single people and couples of working age.”

The planning statement submitted with the application states: “The proposal seeks to provide accommodation over four floors (ground and three floors above) comprising of eight one-bed apartments and three two-bed apartments.

“The proposed accommodation will consist of three apartments on each of the ground, first and second floors with two apartments proposed on the third floor. The apartments are designed to meet the requirements of the affordable housing market.”

Last month members deferred making a decision on the application due to concerns about a lack of parking being made available.

Ward member, Connah’s Quay Central Cllr Bernie Attridge (Ind) had originally been against the proposals – giving highway and parking concerns, anti-social behaviour risks and excessive numbers of flats in the area as reasons for refusal.

But at last month’s meeting he said he would be happy to see the application approved if the developer could find a way to add a further six parking spaces on land behind the pub.

The report to councillors to be considered at the November meeting states that since last month, “the agent and Ward Councillor have met on site to discuss the proposed parking arrangements”.

It adds: “The agent has confirmed that there are no changes to the proposed scheme.”

The application has been recommended for approval at Wednesday’s (November 23) meeting.

By Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter

Latest News