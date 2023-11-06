Plans submitted for refurbishment work on former Deeside Pizza Hut just days after it closed

Refurbishment plans have been submitted for the former Deeside Pizza Hut unit just days after its closure.

The Pizza Hut at Deeside Retail Park stopped trading at the end of October, after serving customers for nearly two decades.

The chain attributed its decision to shut the Queensferry branch to an "ever-shifting consumer landscape".

Shortly after closure, the restaurant was completely de-branded, with all signage promptly removed.

Planeware Ltd, an architectural and technical consultancy, has since proposed plans for building work at the now-vacant Deeside Retail Park site.

These plans, currently on Flintshire Council's planning portal, are pending additional documents like diagrams and design statements, which may reveal the future occupant of the site.

A quick Google search indicates that Planeware Ltd has been involved with multiple planning applications for McDonald's restaurants.

The application details a refurbishment of the storefront, involving repainting the windows, door frames, and cladding. Minor alterations will include the removal of some doorways, introducing a new entrance, and fitting new windows, with the walls rendered to match the existing finish. The proposal also includes the addition of three cycle stands and new patio furniture, alongside other site works.

The determination date for this planning application is scheduled for the 28th of December, 2023.

There is local speculation that McDonald's is set to relocate to this site from its current setting within the Asda store in Queensferry.

However, McDonald's has not confirmed these rumours, maintaining a reserved stance.

When Deeside.com reached out last month for a comment, a spokesperson from the fast-food chain said they had 'no news' regarding a move to Queensferry.

The Pizza Hut in Wrexham closed down in September, and it has since been confirmed that McDonald's will be taking over the premises.

