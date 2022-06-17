Plans for ten new homes in Hawarden as part a “landmark development”

Plans for ten new homes have been submitted in Hawarden as part of what’s been described as a “landmark development”.

Mr R.D. White, who is behind the proposals, wants to create a block of nine one and two-bedroom apartments on an area of vacant land at the corner of The Highway and Station Lane.

The application would also result in a disused warehouse at the site being converted into either a four or five-bedroom family home.

Some concerns have been raised by local residents regarding the impact on road safety and a lack of parking spaces.

However, planning agents acting on Mr White’s behalf said the scheme would fit in well with the surrounding area.

In a planning statement put forward to Flintshire Council, they said: “The proposed dwellings have been carefully designed to respect the proportions and dimensions of the site.

“The proposals will be seen as a landmark development in a prominent location within Hawarden.

“(It would) provide a flexible range of accommodation including single person and couple’s apartments together with a large family home with a high level of amenity with minimal impact upon neighbouring occupiers.

“It would also maintain the character and form of the existing built development in the area generally in order to successfully assimilate the new buildings into the surroundings.

“In consideration of the above and the other information provided as part of the application, officers are respectfully requested to view these proposals favourably and resolve to grant planning permission.”

In response to the concerns raised regarding road safety, the agents said the development would have a shared private access point with good visibility onto Station Lane.

The proposals would also result in 14 off-road parking spaces being created to serve the new homes.

The application can be viewed via the local authority’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

By: Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter