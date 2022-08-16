Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 16th Aug 2022

Plans approved for Holywell caravan site

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Permission has been granted to change the use of land in Holywell for the siting of 10 static holiday caravans.

Flintshire Council has approved an application for the caravan site on land at Caeau Farm, Pen Ffordd Lan, Lloc, Holywell.

The caravans will have the appearance of lodges but fall within the definition of a caravan. The lodges would be constructed with timber boarding external walls and shingle roofs.

They are to be used as holiday accommodation only, and not a main place of residence.

In the council’s officers report contained within the planning documents, reasons were given for why the proposal should be approved.

It stated: “The site is located within the open countryside where the principle of development for holiday accommodation purposes is considered acceptable as in rural locations it is often the natural environment that attracts tourists to this form of accommodation.”

“There are no existing residential properties immediately adjacent to the application site, given the sporadic form of development within this open countryside location.”

“Whilst the proposal will result in an increase in the use of the site over and above that which currently exists and concerns have been raised from a highway perspective, it is not considered that given the scale of development being proposed that the proposal will have a significant adverse impact on the amenity of residents.”

“It is considered that the scale of the development proposed would be acceptable at this location which can be satisfactorily assimilated into the landscape subject to the imposition of conditions in respect of materials, highways, drainage, landscaping and ecology.”

“There is considered to be no detriment to the living conditions of occupiers of dwellings in proximity to the site and it is therefore recommended that the application be supported.”

The change of use application was approved in a delegated decision made by Flintshire Council’s Chief Planning Officer Andrew Farrow.

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Read Next

  • Industrial Action: Rail passengers in Wales warned to “travel only if absolutely necessary” on 18 and 20 August
  • Grocery price inflation hits 11.6% over past four weeks – highest since 2008
  • Academics add to recognition as Chester is named world’s most beautiful city.
  • Widespread support for ban of single use plastics in Wales

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Industrial Action: Rail passengers in Wales warned to “travel only if absolutely necessary” on 18 and 20 August

    News

    Grocery price inflation hits 11.6% over past four weeks – highest since 2008

    News

    Academics add to recognition as Chester is named world’s most beautiful city.

    News

    Widespread support for ban of single use plastics in Wales

    News

    Bereavement programme launched to support people through the sudden loss of a child or young person

    News

    Paddy and Felicity are looking for their “pawfect” home, can you help?

    News

    Groundwork training free IT and employability skills courses in Flintsire this autumn

    News

    Help! A-level results later this week – top tips for teens

    News

    Households already owe £1.3billion to energy suppliers ahead of winter bills timebomb

    News




    Read 375,672 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn