Plan ahead for bank holiday travel, says Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) is reminding customers to check before travelling over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday, with rail services expected to be very busy.

A number of major events are taking place throughout the TfW rail network, including events celebrating the Queen’s seven decades on the throne, the “In It Together” music festival in Port Talbot, music concerts in Swansea and Cardiff, boxer Joe Cordina’s world title fight at the Motorpoint Arena, and the Wales men’s football team’s crucial World Cup play-off match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Warm, sunny weather is also forecast, meaning tourist destinations such as Barry Island, Tenby and the North Wales coast are also likely to see significant numbers of day-trippers visiting.

Passenger numbers for weekends have increased significantly in recent months, so further increases will mean some trains across the network are likely to be full and standing.

TfW says it is “maximising capacity and reinforcing this where required with supplementary road transport”.

There will also be an enhanced staff presence across the network to support customers over the course of the weekend.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales’ Planning and Performance Director, said: “We continue to see very high demand for our services, particularly at peak times, weekends and during periods of good weather.

“All available carriages are in service and where possible, we’re providing supplementary road transport.

“However, our services remain impacted by the recent train collision with a mini digger near Craven Arms, which has taken a number of carriages out of service. The impact of this serious criminal act will however continue to be felt for some time.

“It’s now more important than ever to plan ahead using information our new website, our recently updated app or our social media channels.

“Passengers should consider whether they want to travel on trains that are likely to be full and standing, and use our Capacity Checker – an online tool that allows customers to see which trains are likely to have the most space available.”