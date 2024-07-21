Plaid Cymru MS calls for Blue Badge overhaul

Plaid Cymru’s Member of the Senedd, Llyr Gruffydd, has called for a “complete overhaul” of the blue badge system, describing the current process as “unfair” and “unworkable” for many people with disabilities.

In a statement in the Senedd last week, Mr Gruffydd, the regional MS for North Wales, challenged the Welsh Government to outline a plan to reform the system.

He criticised the requirement for individuals to reapply for their blue badges every three years, noting that many badge users have long-term or lifelong conditions.

Me Gruffydd questioned why passports and driving licenses are renewed every ten years while blue badges, essential for disabled individuals, need to be renewed every three years.

He pointed out the added complexity of the forms and the difficulty in obtaining necessary photos from photobooths, which can be challenging for applicants with disabilities.

[Llyr Gruffydd MS]

Concerns have been echoed by hundreds within the disability rights community in North Wales. Over 1,600 supporters have signed a petition calling for an overhaul.

Stand North Wales, a local charity, highlighted the frustrations of the current process, emphasizing its time-consuming nature and its negative impact on individuals and their caregivers.

“Surely, if you have a lifelong condition, then you should be able to get a lifelong blue badge,” Mr Gruffydd said. “The lived experience of those applying for blue badges makes it clear that many struggle to complete forms. Reapplying when you have a lifelong condition doesn’t feel right at all.”

This issue is not new. In 2019, Miranda Evans, Policy and Programmes Manager at Disability Cymru, pointed out inconsistencies in the knowledge of assessors regarding how disabilities affect daily life. She called for more empathy in the application system to understand the critical need for blue badges.

Sally, a carer for her two daughters with Down syndrome, expressed frustration with local authorities’ lack of implementation of suggested reforms.

“The individuals who administer the blue badge don’t understand our life. They don’t understand the difference having that badge makes. Without it, I wouldn’t be able to go to the supermarket with my girls. It feels like the system is stopping people, not helping them.”

The complexity of the current system extends to the mobility assessments required for those who do not automatically qualify for a blue badge.

Naomi, a wheelchair user and carer for her two children with complex needs, experienced an assessment by someone with no understanding of her disability. “When I tried to apply for a blue badge for one of my sons I was told ‘It doesn’t matter because you have one,'” she said.

Welsh Government guidance states that a blue badge can be used for any car when the badge holder is a passenger, which poses difficulties for individuals like Naomi who can’t obtain a badge for her son.

This restriction means Naomi must always be present when her son needs a disabled parking space, limiting her respite opportunities.

Miranda Evans stressed the necessity of blue badges as essential aids for independent living and called for a public awareness campaign to educate people about hidden disabilities.

“Impairments and health conditions are not always visible. People must understand this better. There is far too much judgement placed on whether someone looks disabled or not.”

The issue of obtaining a blue badge remains fraught with challenges, particularly for those with hidden disabilities. Positive changes, like the inclusive disabled parking signs introduced in Cheltenham, offer hope for broader reform.

However, as Mr Gruffydd and disability advocates argue, significant changes are needed to create a fairer and more workable system for all.

“Disabled individuals shouldn’t feel ‘lucky’ to have a blue badge,” said Sally. “We need it.”