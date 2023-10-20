Pizza Hut to close Deeside Retail Park restaurant next week
Pizza Hut is closing its Deeside Retail Park restaurant for good next week.
The store will cease operations on the 28th of October.
In a statement released by a Pizza Hut UK & Europe spokesperson, the company confirmed the decision to close the Queensferry location, citing an “ever-shifting consumer landscape” as the primary factor.
Deeside.com has received a number of queries over the past few weeks about the future of the Pizza Hut restaurant in Queensferry with rumours swirling that McDonald’s is poised to take over the site.
We approached Mcdonald’s for a comment, a spokesperson said they had ‘no news’ with regards to Queensferry.
In a similar situation, Wrexham Pizza Hut closed suddenly last month, it was later confirmed that McDonalds is taking over the premises.
A Pizza Hut UK & Europe spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our Deeside Retail Park Hut, located in Queensferry, will permanently close on 28th October.”
“Responding to an ever-shifting consumer landscape, our business and operating models are evolving.”
“We are confident in the ongoing success of one of Britain’s favourite businesses, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
"In the meantime, our customers can continue to enjoy their favourite slice of pizza in Rhyl, or order from our website here: http://www.pizzahut.co.uk"
