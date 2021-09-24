Pedestrian left with ‘life-changing injuries’ following collision at Flint car meet – Police urge witnesses to come forward

Police investigating a serious road traffic collision in Flint which has left a young man with significant life-changing injuries have urged anybody who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

The investigation to establish what happened shortly before 10:30pm on Sunday 19th September on the Manor Road Industrial Estate is ongoing.

Police have confirmed a second arrest was made yesterday, Thursday, 23 September

The 20-year-old man from Hawarden was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, and he has since been released under investigation.

As a result of this collision, which involved a navy coloured VW Golf and a white coloured Nissan Juke, 23-year-old pedestrian, Christopher Rakestraw from Rhos-on-Sea, currently remains in hospital in Stoke and is currently sedated and on a ventilator.

Sergeant Liam Ho of the Roads Policing Unit is urging anybody with information to come forward.

He said: “Sadly Christopher has sustained significant life changing injuries – injuries which may result in him being paralysed from the neck down, so we urgently need to piece together what happened on Sunday night in order to give his family some answers.

“We know that that there were hundreds of people in attendance at the car meet, so we are urging anybody who has information and who is yet to come forward to do so immediately.

“If you were in attendance at the event, if you have mobile phone footage or if you can help us in any way, please contact us. How would you feel is this was your family member or friend?

“Please do the right thing and get in touch.”

Following the collision, officers arrested the driver of the VW Golf. The 22-year-old woman from St Helens has since been released under investigation.

Anybody who can assist with the ongoing investigation is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 21000653795.