Posted: Sat 12th Apr 2025

PD Sparky sniffs out suspect after Flintshire pursuit

A suspect was found hiding in undergrowth early on Friday morning after a vehicle failed to stop in Flintshire and was later discovered abandoned on the A55.

The car was left empty at the roadside during the early hours, prompting officers and a police dog unit to begin a search of the surrounding area.

PD Sparky, a specialist police dog, picked up a scent trail from the vehicle, which led his handler through fields and tunnels.

At one point, the search saw both dog and handler crawling through a tunnel filled with cow slurry.

Despite the unpleasant conditions, their determination paid off.

PD Sparky successfully led officers straight to the suspect, who had concealed themselves in nearby undergrowth.

Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs Unit said in a post on social media: “In the early hours of Friday morning a vehicle failed to stop in Flintshire and was found abandoned on the A55.”

“Luckily, PD Sparky and his lead holder were close by and picked up a track from the vehicle.”

“This took them through fields and included Sparky’s handler also getting on all fours and crawling through tunnels filled with cow slurry!”

“Their efforts were worth it though, as Sparky took them straight to the suspect hiding in the undergrowth!”

