Passenger tried to swallow Class A drugs after police pull over car in Deeside

North Wales Police ‘Intercept Team’ seized what they believe to be Class A drugs after pulling a car over in Deeside on Monday.

Officers from the team – set up to target Organised Crime Groups and County Lines dealers operating in the region – stopped the car travelling on the A550.

Police allege a passenger in the car “didn’t want to co-operate” and tried to swallow what they believe to be Class A drugs.

The male passenger and female driver were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A spokesperson for the team said: “Another great stop on the A550 in Deeside yesterday afternoon.”

“Sadly the passenger didn’t want to co-operate and we saw him trying to swallow something.”

“Thankfully we were able to stop him and recovered what is believed to be Class A drugs.”

“No wonder he didn’t want us to find them.”

“Both he, and the female driver of the car were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.”

“He was also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and possession of an offensive weapon after we found a knuckle duster (and no, not the kind of duster you’re thinking of…)”

“Both later released under investigation whilst we carry out further work.”

Over £1.8m worth of drugs have been seized and almost 170 arrests linked to County Lines have been made by the Intercept policing unit, set up just over a year ago to clamp down on organised crime and drug gangs in north Wales.

Since their launch back in February 2020, the Intercept Team have recovered a substantial amount of controlled drugs, tens of thousands of pounds in cash, mobile phones, and weapons – such as knives and a Taser.

The team, which was created thanks to funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, use innovative technology to ensure they’re able to intercept and disrupt criminals, making north Wales a hostile environment for crime groups to operate within.

Working closely with the Roads Policing Unit, Firearms Alliance Team, local policing colleagues as well as other police forces including Merseyside Police, the interceptors are tasked to focus on individuals and locations daily, including OCG’s (Organised Crime Groups) and County Lines targets that are causing significant crime-related problems for local communities.

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

