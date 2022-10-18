Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 18th Oct 2022

Parents support better pay for teachers, says union

Over half of UK adults say teachers would be justified in taking industrial action if they were given a pay rise below inflation, according to a poll carried out on behalf of a teaching union.,

The poll commissioned by  NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union has revealed that 56% of parents back teachers over pay.

The poll by Savanta ComRes also found that support for industrial action was higher among parents, with 64% saying teachers were justified in taking industrial action if they were given a below-inflation rise.

Parents of children aged under 18 are more likely than those without children to say teachers would be justified in taking industrial action if they were given a pay rise below inflation (64% vs. 53%), with support highest among those with children aged 5-10 years old (72%).

On teacher pay, two thirds (66%) of adults said teachers should be better paid for the job they do.

Those aged 18-34 are most likely to say that teachers should be better paid for the job they do (78% vs. 67% among 35-54 year olds and 57% among those 55+).

Parents to children under 18 are more likely than those without children to say teachers should be better paid (72% vs. 63%), with support rising highest among those with children aged 5-10 years old (80%).

NASUWT General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach said:

“Parents clearly value the work of teachers and headteachers and believe that teachers should be better paid.

“The Government should be investing more in teachers, rather than cutting teachers’ pay and planning yet more cuts to children’s education.

“It’s time for the Government to restore the confidence of parents and the public by delivering a fully-funded real terms pay award for teachers and headteachers.”

Methodology: Savanta ComRes interviewed 2,240 UK adults aged 18+ online between 30th September and 2nd October 2022. Data was weighted to be representative of all UK adults by age, sex, region, and SEG. Savanta ComRes is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules.

