Posted: Sat 9th Apr 2022

Updated: Sat 9th Apr

Paramedic seriously injured in crash while on training course in North Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two motorcyclists involved in a collision by Pentrefoelas on Thursday were part of the London Ambulance Service motorcycle response unit on a training course.

The road was closed for several hours following a four-vehicle collision involving a van, a pick-up truck and two motorcycles shortly before 2.30pm on Thursday.

The detail was confirmed in a statement late this evening from the London Ambulance Chief Executive Daniel Elkeles: “I am sorry to announce that two of our motorcycle response unit (MRU) colleagues were involved in an accident whilst on a training course in North Wales yesterday. The accident happened in Pentrefoelas.

“Paramedic Mark Pell was admitted to hospital and is in a serious condition. We are supporting his family at this difficult time.

“A second paramedic was admitted to hospital and has since been discharged.

“I know that two other vehicles were involved in the accident and our thoughts are with those involved.

“I would like to thank the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance for the support they provided to our colleagues, as well as the North Wales Police.

“I know colleagues and members of the public will join us in sending their best wishes to Mark and his MRU colleague, as well as their families.

“We will provide updates at the appropriate time and ask that people respect the privacy of our colleagues and their families at this time.”



