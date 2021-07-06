Parade of Connah’s Quay shops go on market with asking price in region of £1.85m

A parade of shops in Connah’s Quay has gone up for sale.

The double row of shops on the High Street will be auctioned on July 20 and is being marketed by Allsop.

Comprising of 13 shops, including triple and double units, tenants include Tesco, Co-op Funeral Services and Ladbrokes, most are on long terms leases.

There are also nine residential flats with the potential to create more residential accommodation.

The units and flats generate rental revenue of £181,810.

The guide price for the parade of shops is £1.85m.

Mark Gower from Allsop said “Connahs Quay is a great opportunity to acquire an integral part of the town centre. ”

“It is quite rare to be able to acquire an unbroken mixed use parade and they often prove popular due to their multi let nature which provides investors with a good spread of risk.”

“This particular property not only offers an investor the chance to walk into a gross yield of almost 10%, but there is also the longer term ability to add value through the creation of more flats in the ancillary first floors, subject to the existing leases and obtaining all the relevant consents.”