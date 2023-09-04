Over 60% of Welsh adults are yet to write a will
New research commissioned by the charity will-writing campaign, Will Aid, has found a startling 61% of adults in Wales have not penned a will.
This percentage surpasses the UK wide figure, which stands at 59% of the population without such essential documentation to protect their families in unforeseen circumstances.
Commenting on these findings, Peter de Vena Franks, the Campaign Director for Will Aid, highlighted the urgency of addressing this oversight.
“The situation in Wales is indeed alarming. Our research explored the multitude of reasons behind the avoidance, including the emotional challenge of confronting mortality,” he stated.
Franks also brought attention to the financial aspect, understanding the current cost of living crisis, “Yet, through Will Aid, individuals can ensure they’re getting a professionally drafted will at an affordable rate, all while supporting charities in need.”
The study brought forth some of the main reasons for the lack of will-making in Wales: 29% cited a lack of time, 22% felt they had nothing significant to pass on, and 20% had a profound fear of contemplating their own demise.
When compared to other regions, Wales ranks fourth among the top five areas in the UK where individuals don’t have a will.
Northern Ireland leads the list with an astonishing 75%, followed by the North West at 67%. Yorkshire and The Humber share the third spot with the West Midlands at 62%.
The Will Aid initiative, active throughout November, collaborates with solicitors who volunteer their time for charity.
The public, rather than paying a conventional fee for their will, are encouraged to make a charitable donation to Will Aid, which in turn supports nine cherished UK charities.
The proposed donation is £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills.
Mr. de Vena Franks further urged the importance of a will, especially for guardianship decisions concerning underage children.
Recent findings suggest that out of those who do have wills, a mere 29% believe theirs is up-to-date. Concerningly, only 46% of surveyed parents have a will that specifies guardians for their offspring.
However, it’s worth noting that the general percentage in Wales is not mirrored in Cardiff, where the city stands eighth out of 13 in the ranking of cities with individuals without a will.
For those in the UK contemplating the preparation of a will, appointments can be made from September via the Will Aid website or through a dedicated hotline.
For comprehensive information, visit www.willaid.org.uk. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News