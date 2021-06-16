Over 300 people attend Aura’s Fit, Fed and Read sessions across Flintshire

Aura Libraries joined forces with the Aura Sports Development team over the May Half Term to provide a host of exciting activities for children across Flintshire.

In recent years, Aura Sports Development has taken part in a nationwide campaign called ‘Fit and Fed’, created by StreetGames, a UK-wide organisation that uses sport to create positive change in the lives of disadvantaged young people.

The aim of Fit and Fed is to create opportunities for physical activity and promote a healthy diet by providing healthy snacks at the end of each session.

Aura decided to add an additional library element to the sessions which focuses upon reading and creativity.

Combining library and leisure activities together, the sessions ultimately aim to emphasise the importance of keeping minds, as well as bodies, healthy.

Over 300 people attended Aura’s Fit, Fed and Read sessions across Holywell, Mostyn, Flint and Saltney, where over 150 packed lunches and 450 bottles of water were given out.

Over 100 Bookstart packs were also given away to families, and children were able to take part in storytime and craft sessions.

Susannah Hill, Library Service Manager, shared her thoughts on the importance of providing these sessions, saying: “Aura Libraries welcomed the opportunity to take part in the Fit Fed and Read sessions.”

“As a library service, we feel that it is vital to get out and meet people in the community.”

“A library should not just be about the building or the resources it houses: a library is about community, and it is important for families to be able to access and enjoy free activities together.”

“We were able to engage with lots of children and families and provide opportunities for them to share stories together and join in with crafts.”

“As well as Bookstart packs, we were also able to give children and families other books and craft activities to enjoy at home. ”

“We have been delighted to see children who attended the sessions return to see us in the libraries, too. ”

“It was fantastic to work with our colleagues in Sports Development and we are very much looking forward to working together again over the summer holiday.”

“Encouraging healthy minds and bodies is something that lies at the heart of all Aura services, particularly after this challenging past year.”

“Now, more than ever, mental and physical health is of huge importance, and it is Aura’s hope that these sessions will encourage families in Flintshire to prioritise their health and well-being.”

Both Aura Libraries and the Aura Sports Development team are already looking forward to hosting Fit, Fed and Read sessions once again over the summer holiday.

Sessions are earmrked for: Holywell, Saltney, Flint, Deeside, Mold, Mostyn and Treuddyn. We hope you can join us!

For more information regarding StreetGames’ Fit and Fed campaign, please visit: https://www.streetgames.org/fit-and-fed

