Over 280 jobs to go as CF Fertilisers announce plans to close Cheshire manufacturing facility

A fertiliser firm is set to shed over 280 jobs in Cheshire as it looks focus manufacturing in the North East.

CF Fertilisers has announced plans to restructure its operations in the United Kingdom “to position the business for long-term profitability and sustainability.”

The company – a subsidiary of US-based CF Industries Holdings, Inc – says it wants to focus its manufacturing operations in the UK exclusively at the Billingham manufacturing facility in Teesside

The company is proposing to permanently close the Ince manufacturing facility near Chester, “which could result in up to 283 redundancies at the site; the Ince manufacturing facility has not produced ammonia since September 2021.” The company said today.

There will also be 33 redundancies at Billingham as a result of the restructure “CF Fertilisers UK anticipates that some of the proposed redundancies might be avoided by redeployment opportunities.”

The company says it will be entering into “a collective redundancy consultation with its recognised union, Unite, and elected employee representatives regarding its redundancy proposals.”

“The people and facilities that make up CF Fertilisers UK are part of a proud, 100-year history of providing customers in the UK with products vital to the country’s food security and industrial activity,” said Brett Nightingale, managing director, CF Fertilisers UK.

“However, as a high-cost producer in an intensely competitive global industry, we see considerable challenges to long-term sustainability from our current operational approach.”

“Following a strategic review of our business, we believe that the best way to continue our legacy of serving customers in the UK is to operate only the Billingham manufacturing facility moving forward while addressing cost pressures throughout our business.”

“We expect to begin collective redundancy consultation with union and other employee representatives shortly. We intend to provide our team with all possible support through what we recognise will be a very challenging time for them.”