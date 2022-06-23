Over 270 Flintshire school children take part in a storytelling session at Broughton Shopping Park

Over 270 school children from Flintshire primary schools took part in a storytelling session at Broughton Shopping Park welcomed aimed at helping them fall in love with reading.

Youngsters listened to stories from professional storyteller Fiona Eadie, and was part of the Young Readers Programme designed to encourage children to read outside of the classroom.

During the literacy-focussed event, pupils from Ysgol Ca’er Nant, Saltney Ferry CP School and Wood Memorial CP School also took part in a range of fun activities and were able to take home a book of their choice.

The session is part of an award-winning initiative sponsored by Broughton’s co-owner British Land and run in partnership with the National Literacy Trust,

Thr two are celebrating 11 years in partnership this year and, since the programme launched at Broughton Shopping Park, it has supported more than 2,400 school children and seen more than 7,200 books donated across the region.

Research by the National Literacy Trust has shown that owning a book means children are more likely to say they enjoy reading and are more inclined to read in their free time.

However, almost 6% of children in the UK do not own a book, which equates to almost 415,000 children across the country.

With reading for enjoyment proven to have a positive effect on children’s reading skill as well as their wellbeing and mental health, the Young Readers Programme initiative aims to give support and help with the development of children in under privileged areas by giving them access to books.

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “Supporting local children and their families is so important to us and the Young Readers Programme is an integral part of this.”

“We look forward to this brilliant initiative every year and have loved hosting children from Ysgol Ca’er Nant, Saltney Ferry CP School and Wood Memorial CP School.”

Jonathan Douglas CBE, Chief Executive of the National Literacy Trust, said: “Reading for enjoyment is proven to support mental wellbeing, literacy skills, and future success.”

“Encouraging children to enjoy reading from a young age can have a measurable impact on the rest of their lives.”

“But the sad reality is that 6% of children across the country don’t have their own book to read at home, and many don’t find reading enjoyable.”

“Through the Young Readers Programme and the support of British Land, we are able to help so many more children have fun whilst reading outside the classroom, give them access to inspiring books and access to many benefits that they may otherwise be missing out on.”