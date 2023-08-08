Over 140 ‘positive outcomes’ last month for violence towards women and girls offences in North Wales

North Wales Police achieved 145 positive outcomes in July in the battle against violence towards women and girls (VAWG). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This encompasses a wide range of actions, including charges, summons, cautions, penalty notices for disorder, drug warnings, and community resolutions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The break down of positive outcomes includes 71 charges, 49 alternative offence charges, three youth cautions, three adult cautions, one alternative offence adult caution, and 16 community resolutions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among these outcomes, 65% (94 offences) were related to domestic violence, reflecting a significant portion of the police’s efforts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Furthermore, the statistics revealed that nearly 40% (56) of the incidents were offences of violence with injury, almost 23% (33) involved stalking and harassment, and just over 10% were incidents of sexual violence. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

VAWG Lead for North Wales Police, Chief Superintendent Jason Devonport, emphasised the department’s commitment to the issue, stating: “We continue in our efforts to combat violence against women and girls and raise public trust to encourage victims to speak out against violence.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We recognise there is still more to do, and we are working hard to ensure robust action will be taken against anyone who commits offences of violence towards women and girls in North Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Please be assured that any reports made to us will be treated seriously and with priority.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Today’s announcement aligns with North Wales Police’s broader initiative to maintain transparency and public awareness. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The force has committed to publishing a report each month detailing the work being done to address VAWG in the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Help and support: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Live Fear Free Helpline , National Helpline for Wales and provides information, advice and support to individuals who have experienced, or are concerned that someone they know may be experiencing any form of violence or abuse. The Helpline operates 24/7 and can be contacted via phone – 0808 80 10 800; text – 07860 077333; e-mail – info@livefearfreehelpline.wales; or live chat.

, National Helpline for Wales and provides information, advice and support to individuals who have experienced, or are concerned that someone they know may be experiencing any form of violence or abuse. The Helpline operates 24/7 and can be contacted via phone – 0808 80 10 800; text – 07860 077333; e-mail – info@livefearfreehelpline.wales; or live chat. BAWSO is the lead organisation in Wales providing practical and emotional support to survivors from ethnic minorities who have experienced domestic abuse, sexual violence, human trafficking, Female Genital Mutilation and forced marriage. BAWSO Wales-wide Helpline can be contacted 24/7 on 0800 731 8147 info@bawso.org.uk.

is the lead organisation in Wales providing practical and emotional support to survivors from ethnic minorities who have experienced domestic abuse, sexual violence, human trafficking, Female Genital Mutilation and forced marriage. BAWSO Wales-wide Helpline can be contacted 24/7 on 0800 731 8147 info@bawso.org.uk. In North Wales (Anglesey, Conwy, Gwynedd, Flintshire, Denbighshire and Wrexham), there are two sexual violence support services: the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre (RASASC) provides information, specialist support and therapy to anyone who has experienced any kind of sexual abuse and violence; they can be contacted on 01248 670 628 or info@rasacymru.org.uk. Stepping Stones provides therapeutic services to adults who have been sexually abused as children; they can be contacted on 01978 352 717 or info@steppingstonesnorthwales.co.uk.

