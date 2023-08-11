Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 11th Aug 2023

“Our Back Yard” – Survey launched to assess Groundwork Wales’ green space project in Connah’s Quay

Since 2018, the ‘Our Back Yard’ project has been working to improve green spaces across Connah’s Quay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and run by Groundwork North Wales, the project was initially set to conclude in October 2022 but was extended to October 2023 due to pandemic-related disruptions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The project has engaged with local schools and provided volunteering opportunities, empowering residents to enhance their natural environment for both current and future generations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Work has also been undertaken to improve areas such as Golftyn Park, Quayscape Community Gardens, Quay Wetlands, Broadoak, and Llwyni. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Richard Aram, Project Manager at Groundwork North Wales, expressed optimism about the project’s impact, stating, “We hope the project has had a real impact on the area’s greenspaces and the skills and knowledge developed by volunteers and school pupils over the past 6 years will benefit the community going forward.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He also emphasised the importance of gathering formal feedback through a survey, following positive verbal feedback received regarding the project’s impact. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As the project nears completion, the team has created an online survey to assess the impact it has had on the local area and residents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The survey, which takes approximately 3 minutes to complete, is also available in paper copies ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The success of the ‘Our Back Yard’ project serves as a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives and the potential for positive change when residents, schools, and organisations come together with a shared vision for a greener future. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Click here to take part in the survey: https://survey.alchemer.eu/s3/90603561/Our-Back-Yard-Community-Evaluation-End-of-Project ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

