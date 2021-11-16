Op Sceptre: Police carry out ‘intelligence led’ searches for knives in Deeside today

Police have been carrying out ‘intelligence led’ searches for knives and other weapons in the Deeside area today.

The searches are part of Operation Sceptre, a national week of action which runs from 15th – 21st November.

It brings all 43 police forces and British Transport Police together for a coordinated period of intensification to tackle knife crime, a large contributor to violent crime in the UK.

Officers from North Flintshire neighbourhood policing team have not revealed if any weapons were recovered during the searches, a spokesperson said:

“Officers as part of Op Sceptre have conducted Intelligence led searches for Weapons Today in the Queensferry and Shotton Areas.”

“Operation Sceptre is our National Knife Crime Initiative that runs this week.”

“If you have any info re knives or where they could be left, dumped or hidden please call 101”

“There is also a knife amnesty running this week, where all spare or unwanted knives can be handed into your local police station.”

North Flintshire Police has said it is also “working closely with local shops in North Flintshire to ensure knives are sold legally and responsibly.”

People are being encouraged to leave unwanted knives in amnesty bins at police station front counters and at some recycling centres across North Wales as part of the week of action.

Inspector Wesley Williams of North Wales Police said: “We must ensure that we are doing everything we can to reinforce the message that carrying a knife is unacceptable and that no good can come from carrying one.

“Every incident involving a knife has consequences for all those involved, and so this is an issue we take extremely seriously.

“We take a robust approach to anyone found to be illegally in possession of a knife or bladed article on the streets and I would encourage everyone to take the opportunity to rid yourselves of any unwanted or illegal weapons by taking them to our knife amnesty bins which are located at our police station front counters.

“Knives are dangerous and there is no place for them on the streets of North Wales. Carrying knives or other weapons do not keep you safe.”

“By carrying a knife you are putting yourself in much greater danger, and more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured yourself.”

He added: “Whilst the causes and drivers of knife crime are complex, early intervention and putting in place measures to tackle the root causes are absolutely essential.”

“We are committed to taking a collaborative approach to tackle knife crime across north Wales and we will continue to build on the already successful work with our partners and communities.”

“Retailers have an important role to play in tackling knife crime by ensuring that knives are not falling into the wrong hands.”

“With this, officers will be visiting local retail stores to “knowledge check” staff regarding the sales of knives and the ‘Challenge 25 ID’ approach.”

A large part of the police’s work is out in communities and schools; educating young people on the impact that knives can have not just on individuals, but on families and communities through education programmes such as SchoolBeat.

This work will continue throughout the week with School Community Police Officers vising schools and colleges to highlight the risks and consequences of carrying a knife.

Inspector Williams added: “We are also asking parents, guardians and extended family members, to talk to young family members about knife crime as you can play a vital role in preventing them from becoming involved.”

“We advise you try and talk to them openly about the dangers, as well as the life-changing consequences that come from carrying a knife.”

“We are grateful for the support from our partners and communities and together, we will continue to work towards removing knives and dangerous weapons and bring those responsible, for carrying and using them, to justice.”

If you have concerns about someone you know or care about, who is carrying or hiding a knife call the Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or the Fearless campaign website https://www.fearless.org/en/give-info .

Always dial 999 in an emergency.