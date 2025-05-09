OneBanx cash kiosk launched in Buckley Library

Vital banking services have returned to Buckley with the official launch of a OneBanx cash kiosk inside the town’s library, opened this week by Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant.

The new facility, delivered through a partnership between Principality Building Society and shared banking provider OneBanx, gives residents and local businesses the ability to deposit and withdraw cash conveniently from their current accounts without the need for a bank card.

The service, free of charge and available in Welsh, is staffed by Principality colleagues.

The installation follows the closure of Buckley’s last remaining high street bank and years of community campaigning for restored access to cash. A petition led by Cllr Carolyn Preece in 2019 gathered over 100,000 signatures and attracted national attention.

Speaking at the launch earlier this week, Jack Sargeant MS said: “I am delighted to be able to formally open the Hub and am really grateful to Flintshire Council, Principality and OneBanx for their hard work. I worked to bring these services back to Buckley because residents and businesses told me they needed them back – I would urge everyone to pop along and find out more.”

Mark Tami MP added: “I’m delighted for the people of Buckley that they now have a town centre banking service. It’s an important community service and I would like to congratulate my colleague Jack Sargeant MS on his immensely hard work in order to make this happen. Labour delivering for Alyn and Deeside.”

This is the first OneBanx kiosk of its kind in North Wales, building on installations already running in Principality branches in Cowbridge and Caerphilly.

The initiative is part of the building society’s wider commitment to retain a high street presence and support communities affected by recent bank closures.

Kelly Young, Head of Customer Service Savings at Principality Building Society, said: “It’s a real pleasure to officially open Principality’s new branch presence in Buckley Library, a service designed to improve access to cash and make lives easier for local people. It forms part of our recently announced long-term commitment to the high street and community until at least 2030.”

She added: “In regions affected by recent bank closures, like Buckley, we understand that the OneBanx service, along with our branch presence, empowers local residents and businesses to manage their finances effectively and in an accessible way.”

OneBanx CEO Javed Anjum said: “We are pleased to continue the expansion of our strategic partnership with Principality Building Society, in support of their commitment to their Members and communities.”

The service is already proving popular since its soft launch in early April. It supports most major UK banks and building societies and ensures users can manage their finances without relying on digital-only options, which some residents and small businesses have found difficult to access.

Founded in Cardiff in 1860, Principality now has more than 50 branches and 14 agencies across Wales and bordering areas. The organisation continues to support communities through charity partnerships and affordable housing initiatives alongside its core financial services.