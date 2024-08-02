One Year On: North Wales Victims’ Panel’s Impact

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin fulfilled a significant campaign promise last year by establishing the North Wales Victims’ Panel.

Designed to provide victims and survivors a platform to voice their concerns and hold authorities accountable, the panel has marked a year of impactful progress.

Meeting quarterly at the Conwy Business Centre in Llandudno Junction, the panel convened again on 31 July to reinforce its mission of supporting victims and amplifying their voices.

Over the past year, 18 victims have shared their experiences with policing and the criminal justice system, aiming to enhance services for others facing similar challenges.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Wayne Jones chairs the panel, which includes staff from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) and representatives from Victim Support, a charity that administers the Victim Help Centre (VHC). This centre, commissioned by the PCC, offers advice and support to crime victims, ensuring their feedback informs service improvements.

Feedback from the panel is relayed to the Local Criminal Justice Board (LCJB) through the OPCC. The board then acts on this feedback, with partner agencies required to provide updates on implemented actions and improvements. The VHC maintains communication with victims regarding the progress of these initiatives.

Throughout its first year, the panel addressed critical issues such as violence against women and girls, hate crimes against black and minority ethnic groups, and stalking and harassment. Additionally, it has engaged with victims facing disabilities to better understand their unique challenges.

Victims have highlighted several areas needing improvement, including inconsistent communication from police officers and the need for better understanding of stalking and harassment. Victims also pointed out the necessity for officers to adopt a problem-solving approach and communicate more effectively with those who have disabilities.

In response, North Wales Police has initiated measures to address these concerns. For example, Deputy PCC Wayne Jones met with senior officers to discuss improvements, resulting in additional training for officers and direct engagement from the cyber-crime unit to help a victim protect their grandchild online.

One victim’s courageous testimony prompted a multi-agency review, leading to significant changes in practice aimed at enhancing victim services.

Andy Dunbobbin, PCC for North Wales, expressed his commitment to listening to victims and improving the system: “The founding principle of the North Wales Victims’ Panel is to ensure victims’ voices influence service provision, making their experiences, and those of others, better.”

Wayne Jones, Deputy PCC, added: “Public confidence in policing and the criminal justice system is crucial. The panel’s work helps scrutinize police actions and provide constructive advice, ensuring the best service for victims and the public.”

Jess Rees, Area Manager for Victim Support, emphasized the importance of victim feedback: “The North Wales Victims’ Panel empowers crime victims to share their experiences and drive change. Their voices are essential in shaping a just criminal justice system.”

The North Wales Victim Help Centre offers free, confidential assistance to anyone affected by crime in the region. Support is available at 0300 303 0159, regardless of whether the crime has been reported to the police.