One-purchase bus ticket to travel across North Wales launched

A one-purchase ticket valid on buses across North Wales has been officially launched.

The launch of the 1Bws ticket, which took place in Rhyl on Tuesday, was attended by bus operators from around the region.

Invited guests from Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey and Wrexham councils we also at the Rhyl Events arena, as well as Senedd members and officers from Transport for Wales.

An adult ticket costs £5.70, a child will pay £3.70 and holders of English and Scottish concessionary bus passes will also pay £3.70.

A family ticket is available for just £12.

One ticket is valid all day on buses in Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey and Wrexham and on buses from North Wales to Chester, Whitchurch and Machynlleth.

There are buses covering most of the region and it is possible to explore the North Wales coast, Snowdonia and the Clwydian Range and the Dee Valley.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Councillor Glyn Banks, said:

“I am very pleased we are supporting this initiative, which will help to encourage local people and visitors alike to use our extensive bus network.

“The initiative is a great way to get people back on buses and open up the North Wales countryside for the summer in a way that protects the environment.

“It’s an excellent example of the benefits of partnership working between local authorities, bus operators and Transport for Wales. This is the first time that we have been able to provide and promote a single one-day ticket available on all services and it is thanks to operators large and small for their commitment to improving access by bus.”

Richard Hoare, Arriva’s Regional Commercial Director, said:

“The introduction of the 1Bws ticket is a result of the close working partnership in North Wales between operators and local authorities. This is an important development for existing customers and potential new users, as the new product will make travel by bus more convenient and easier to use.

“Buses are an important contributor to the North Wales economy and will be key in encouraging a green and sustainable recovery from the pandemic.”

Timetable information for all buses in North Wales is available online at bustimes.org or traveline.cymru or by phone on 0800 464 00 00.

1Bws is valid on all local bus services operating in North Wales with the exception of service 28 between Mold and Flint.

It is also not valid on tourist services operated by open top buses, on National Express coach services and park and ride services.