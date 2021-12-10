“On the day No 10 was partying so was I – The difference was I was outside my 104-year-old mother’s care home sticking to the rules”

A Flintshire woman has shared a heartbreaking video of her late mum which was shot on the same day as an alleged Downing Street Christmas party – when parties were illegal.

Many families were barred from visiting loved ones in care homes and mixing indoors with people from other households last Christmas.

Allegations of a party at Downing Street with around 40 people in attendance on December 18, 2020 have shocked many of those forced to spend the festive season apart from their loved ones living in care homes.

Downing Street has insisted no party took place and that “Covid rules have been followed at all times.”

But leaked video footage of Boris Johnson’s then press secretary jokingly trying to justify a party held inside No10 – at a time when gatherings were banned under tight lockdown rules – has caused outrage.

Allegra Stratton quit her government role after being filmed laughing in a rehearsal for an imagined press conference about a Downing Street Christmas party.

Stratton said: “My remarks seemed to make light of rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey. That was never my intention.”

“I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days, and I offer my profound apologies to all of you at home for them.” She added.

In response to news of a Downing Street party, Moira Owen, who is from Mold shared a video on social media, she said:

“On the day No 10 was partying so was I – The difference was I was outside my 104-year-old mother’s care home sticking to the rules as I had been since March.”

“Watch to the end and tell me this doesn’t break your heart as it did mine.”

After seeing the leaked video on TV news, Moira said she looked through her photographs and saw she was also at a party on the same day, “but I was at a party where we were sticking to the rules.” She told BBC Radio Wales.

“I had arranged for a fantastic singer called Sharon Wallace to provide some entertainment for my mother and the other residents” at their Buckley care home.

“Sharon came to sing Christmas songs at the window of the care home, on that very same day as the Downing Street party.” Moira said.

“You can imagine what a sick feeling that gave me to realise that we were doing it in a Covid safe way – but we seem to have a government of rule-breakers.”

“There seems to be no consequence for them and then to poke fun on a video, they’re actually laughing in our faces, I think this is the final straw.”

Moira said: “I hadn’t touched my mum’s hand up to the day she passed away in January, thankfully not of COVID but we couldn’t even have a full funeral.”

She said: “Seeing the Queen sitting there on her own at her husband’s funeral, that’s a real leader, leading by example.”

“People are losing trust in this government and that’s not good, they won’t admit to their mistakes.”

Moira said her mum “worked a munitions factory in North Wales during the war, where she was making mustard gas.”

“I asked her why on earth did you go and do that, It’s such a dangerous thing to do, she said the government’s asked us to do it, she responded to the call despite the danger.”

“She put her own safety to one side, she’s always stuck to the rules and has done whatever the government have asked her to do.”

“This is just throwing it back all in her face.” Moira said.

Local MP.

Responding to the allegations, Delyn MP Rob Roberts – whose constituency covers Mold – said he had “no direct knowledge of anything that may have happened in Downing Street last year.”

“However I’m sure that if there is evidence of illegality or wrongdoing the relevant investigations will uncover it and I would expect them to take action accordingly.”

He said: “I completely understand and share the anger felt by people across the country at the video of Number 10 staff which makes for uncomfortable viewing and does not paint those involved in a good light.”

“I welcome the Prime Minister’s recent comments, his apology for the offence caused, and the impression it gives.” Mr Roberts said.

He added: “In the meantime, we have significant things going on in the country to worry about and deal with, and hopefully we can get back to the business of trying to help constituents and dealing with the many challenges we face as a nation.”