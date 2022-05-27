On-demand bus service fflecsi is being expanded in Flintshire

The fflecsi on-demand bus service is being expanded in Flintshire.

Working in partnership with Transport for Wales and P&O Lloyd Coaches, Flintshire County Council introduced the new flexible bus service in Holywell last June.

Due to the success and popularity of the Holywell fflecsi bus service, the service is now expanding to include the villages of Penyffordd, Picton, Gwespyr, Gronant and Gwaenysgor.

fflecsi offers a more convenient bus service for Holywell and the surrounding areas.

Passengers pay on the bus like any other service – the biggest difference is that you book the bus through the app or via the call centre.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and the regional transport strategy, Councillor Dave Hughes, said:

“We’re delighted to be working with Transport for Wales to extend the fflecsi service here in west Flintshire.”

“The service has been really popular since it launched last June and allows residents to get out and about, with direct links to Holywell bus station, the local shops, leisure facilities and medical appointments in a more convenient way.”

Head of Network and Service Development for TfW, Andrew Sherrington commented:

“fflecsi is providing a much-needed service to people across Wales, especially in areas where public transport has been reduced in recent years, providing access to public services and address transport poverty in rural areas.”

The fflecsi buses operate in a specific service area in and around Holywell and enable residents without public transport services to connect with commercial bus services in both Holywell and Caerwys.”

“They also offer transport to leisure facilities, retail outlets, employment and after school clubs and medical appointments, helping to mitigate the social isolation experienced by some more rural residents.”

fflecsi operates Monday – Friday 09:15 until 18:00 and on Saturday from 09:15 until 13:00 and is available for everyone to use, just like a conventional bus.

The service offers a more tailored way of getting about by picking you up and dropping you off in the defined area and not just along a fixed bus route.

Use the fflecsi bus at your request, it will pick you up close to where you will be and change its route so that all other booked passengers can get to where they need to go.