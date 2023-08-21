Off to Creamfields? Experts share their top advice for a fun and safe weekend

Off to Creamfields this weekend? The Daresbruy festival returns this bank holiday weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The huge event is set to welcome over 70,000 fans and has an impressive line up of over 300 including legends such as Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Swedish House Mafia. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Experts have shared their top advice for a fun and safe weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Outdoor music events are a huge part of British summertime culture, and there are an estimated 800-1000 festivals taking place across the UK every year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Festivals can be high-risk in nature; drinking alcohol in the sun, high-decibel music and crowds are just some of the hazards you are faced with while present on a festival site. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Whether it is your first time ever attending a festival, or you’re a seasoned punter who knows their way around the fields, Nick Higginson, CEO of Phoenix Health & Safety and Sophy Magee, audiologist at Boots Hearingcare, have provided the top tips you need to know to ensure the safety of yourself and those around you. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wear suitable clothing and footwear ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

You can really get the miles in as you walk from one stage to the next, and paired with all the dancing you’ll likely be doing, it’s important you look after your feet to prevent injury. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nick stresses: “While it’s fun to put on colourful and lively outfits, wearing unsupportive shoes like sandals or flip-flops can easily lead to sprained ankles or stepping on something sharp, which could result in the rest of your weekend being a lot less enjoyable. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Make sure you are wearing comfortable clothing that allows for easy movement, along with closed-toe shoes with good traction and support that can help prevent slips, trips and falls on uneven ground.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Protect your ears ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Being exposed to loud music for an extended period of time can have a long-lasting effect on our hearing so it’s important you take measures to protect yourself. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sophy Magee, an Audiologist at Boots Hearingcare advises: “Prolonged exposure to loud music (or any excessive levels of noise) can permanently damage the delicate structures of the inner ear and cause hearing loss and tinnitus. Due to the fact that hearing loss is progressive and doesn’t hurt, it often means that people don’t notice issues until it’s already quite significant.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She explains: “The maximum length of time per day a person should be exposed to loud sounds can be surprising too, for example at a loud rock concert of 103dB, the sound levels are so great that just 7.5 minutes at this level is the maximum amount recommended. Nobody wants to listen to just 7.5 minutes of their favourite music at a festival!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The key is adequate hearing protection, and your audiology professional can help with this. It’s a good idea to use hearing protection with filters, as these lower the level of sound but still enable you to hear everything and it can often sound better too. It’s important to protect your hearing now, before it’s too late!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Whilst the UK isn’t known for its hot summers, with this year being a pretty wet one, it can still be susceptible to bouts of heat – make sure you take the right precautions to look after yourself. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nick says: “Being outdoors in the sunshine can be physically demanding, especially if you’re on your feet dancing. If you combine this with drinking alcohol, it can easily lead to a level of exhaustion. It’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, so make sure you have a large reusable bottle to keep refilling and take regular drinking breaks.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He continues: “Don’t forget to wear sufficient sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and reapply every two hours. Even on a cloudy day, the UV rating can be high so don’t leave it to chance. I’d also suggest wearing a hat and sunglasses to protect your face and eyes from the sun’s rays.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Take sufficient breaks ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

When committing to a full weekend of camping and festivities, it is likely that you will be running on little sleep – it’s important that you take regular breaks so you don’t overdo it. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nick explains: “Not getting enough sleep and then spending hours within a festival drinking and dancing can be exhausting and can take a toll on your body. Try to make time to have regular breaks to rest and recharge – find a shaded place to rest away from direct sunlight, perhaps by sitting at the back of a music tent so you can relax but still enjoy the performances.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Be aware of your surroundings ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Some festival sites are huge and it can often take a while to get your bearings, but it is really important to get to know your surroundings to ensure the safety of yourself and the people around you. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nick says: “Get to know your maps and different key spots around the site. It’s a good idea to memorise where you will be able to find important locations such as the nearest medical tent, or help centre in case you need to use their services at any point. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“With many festivals, your phones are unlikely to have a strong signal. Make sure you and your friends agree on an easy to find meet-up point, such as a unique statue or carnival ride, so that if you get separated from the group it is easy to find each other again. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If you do find yourself lost, confused and in need of help, look for a member of staff who will often be wearing hi-vis. They are there to be of service to assist you or point you in the right direction.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Understand fire hazards ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Fires are known to be a problem at festivals. Open campfires, stoves and cigarette butts can be enough to set dry grass up into flames. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nick shares: “Make sure that if you are using fires to cook food, you elevate them from the ground to keep them away from flammable materials such as tents, gazebos and grass. Ensure that you never leave a naked flame unattended and put them out properly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If you’re a smoker, make sure you don’t drop the end of cigarette buts on the floor as this can set dry grass alight. I would recommend buying a cigarette ash pouch, which you can use to dispose of any cigarettes to prevent litter. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If you notice the start of a fire, make sure you notice a member of festival staff in hi-vis. There are often staff placed high up on fire towers to look out for the start of a fire so they can be reported and dealt with as soon as possible” says Nick. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

