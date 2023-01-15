Nurses of the future invited to attend upcoming North Wales open day

Aspiring nurses looking to make a difference and get into the profession are being invited to attend an upcoming open day taking place at the St Asaph campus of Wrexham Glyndwr University. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The in-person event, taking place next Wednesday, January 18 between 12pm – 3pm at the OpTIC Centre in St Asaph, will provide those considering a career in Nursing an opportunity to have a chat with lecturers and current students regarding the courses on offer, as well as future career prospects and student life. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nursing courses on offer at the St Asaph campus include degrees in Adult Nursing, Children’s Nursing and Mental Health Nursing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alison Lester-Owen, Principal Lecturer and Professional Lead in Nursing at the St Asaph campus of Wrexham Glyndwr University, said: “If you are considering a career in Nursing, we would love to welcome you to our upcoming open day taking place this month at our St Asaph campus. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re extremely proud that Nursing at Glyndwr is ranked first for student satisfaction, so we would love to tell you all about what we can offer you. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We understand that when it comes to deciding where you’d like to study, there are lots of things to consider. Our open days provide a fantastic opportunity to find out more, meet lecturers and current students, as well as answer any questions you might have. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Now is your time to nurse – there is no better time than the present. Please book your place via the email address below or just pop in and turn up on the day. We look forward to meeting you.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The address for the St Asaph campus of Wrexham Glyndwr University is: The OpTIC Centre, William Morgan Road, St Asaph Business Park, St Asaph, Denbighshire, LL17 0JD. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To register your interest ahead of the open day, email: recruitment@glyndwr.ac.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News