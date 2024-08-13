Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 13th Aug 2024

NSPCC’s Childline offers support for exam results stress

As the countdown to GCSE and A-level results days continues, students across Wales are understably experiencing a mix of anticipation and anxiety.

With A-level results set to be released on August 15 and GCSE results following on August 22, many young people are feeling the pressure mount.

Neil Chapman, Childline Team Manager for NSPCC Cymru, highlighted the stress that often accompanies results day.

“At Childline, we know that results day can be really stressful for young people, and the wait leading up to it can cause a lot of anxiety. That’s why it is important that children feel supported and listened to,” he said.

For many students, the fear of not meeting expectations can be overwhelming.

One 16-year-old boy from Wales shared his concerns: “I’m getting overwhelmed with the anticipation while I wait for my GCSE results. It’s so hard to sleep. I can’t stop worrying. I’ve always struggled with school but I’m finding this particular subject extra hard.” He said.

This anxiety is not uncommon. Childline counsellors are trained to support young people through such challenging times, offering advice and exploring the options available for those who may not achieve their desired results.

“It’s important for them to know that many others are going through the same thing and there are a range of options to explore,” Neil Chapman added.

Common worries among students include the fear of letting down their parents and teachers, anxiety over being judged by peers, and uncertainty about their future prospects. Some students have reported experiencing sleeplessness, low mood, and even self-harm due to the intense pressure.

To support young people, Childline advises them to speak to a trusted adult, whether it be a teacher, careers advisor, or parent.

For those struggling with disappointment, it’s essential to remember that there are many paths to success.

Options such as appealing grades, exploring alternative courses, or considering a gap year can provide a way forward.

For parents and carers, the key is to be patient and supportive, allowing their children the time to process their results and consider their next steps. Encouraging open communication and providing reassurance can make a significant difference.

Childline remains a crucial resource for young people during this stressful period.

The service offers free, confidential support through their website or by calling 0800 1111. With trained counsellors ready to listen, no worry is too small.

As results day approaches, the message from Childline is clear: “support is available, and there are always options to consider, no matter what the results may be.”

