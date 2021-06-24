Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 24th Jun 2021

Updated: Thu 24th Jun

Northop Road at Flint Mountain partially blocked following collision involving cyclist

Northop Road at Flint Mountain is partially blocked following a collision involving two vehicles and a cyclist.

The collision which was first reported at 1.20PM took place near the Coach and Horses pub, the road is partially blocked and police are directing traffic.

Latest travel report for the area states:

“Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to accident, two vehicles and a cyclist involved on A5119 Northop Road near The Coach and Horses Inn. Police directing traffic.”



