Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 21st Oct 2021

North Wales “shoplifting tour” comes to end in Deeside after police nab suspect

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police Interceptors may have helped “prevent an alcohol shortage in North Wales” after officers stopped a suspected shoplifter in Deeside.

Along with Roads Policing officers they pulled over a car and found a hoard of alcohol including more than a dozen bottles of Champagne, bottles of brandy and Jack Daniels, toilets rolls and towels were also among the stash. 

In a post on the team’s Facebook page a spokesperson said: “Is today the day the Interceptors help prevent an alcohol shortage in North Wales?”

“With a helping hand from our colleagues from NorthWales Police Roads Policing Unit, we stopped a car in Deeside and this is what we found.”

“We weren’t in the spirit to be fooled by the suspect’s adaptions to his number plate to cover his tracks either”

“He threw in the towel when he realised his shoplifting tour in North Wales had come to an end.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

NHS Wales braced for “one of the hardest winters we have ever faced” says chief exec

News

Cutting out stigma around menopause in workplace – Flint based company launches new support policy

News

Deeside man who assaulted rail security staff because “they looked like they were Taliban” handed suspended sentence

News

Bagillt: Teenager who received knife injuries on Tuesday “expected to make a full recovery” say police

News

Police alert over scammers trying to sell vitamins to elderly people

News

ADOPTOBER: RSPCA records 101% rise in searches for rabbits and guinea pigs

News

Teams “working flat out” to get booster jabs into the arms of most vulnerable people in North Wales

News

Have your say on how Wepre Park is managed – what would you like to see in future?

News

Police: Two arrests after teenager stabbed in Bagillt on Tuesday night

News





Read 351,014 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn