North Wales “shoplifting tour” comes to end in Deeside after police nab suspect

Police Interceptors may have helped “prevent an alcohol shortage in North Wales” after officers stopped a suspected shoplifter in Deeside.

Along with Roads Policing officers they pulled over a car and found a hoard of alcohol including more than a dozen bottles of Champagne, bottles of brandy and Jack Daniels, toilets rolls and towels were also among the stash.

In a post on the team’s Facebook page a spokesperson said: “Is today the day the Interceptors help prevent an alcohol shortage in North Wales?”

“With a helping hand from our colleagues from NorthWales Police Roads Policing Unit, we stopped a car in Deeside and this is what we found.”

“We weren’t in the spirit to be fooled by the suspect’s adaptions to his number plate to cover his tracks either”

“He threw in the towel when he realised his shoplifting tour in North Wales had come to an end.”