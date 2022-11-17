North Wales recruiters and PR agency unite for Wisdom Lab series

Alumni of an acclaimed leadership course are collecting pearls of wisdom on key issues facing North Wales employers post-pandemic.

Led by Bangor University Business School and exclusive to graduates of the 20Twenty leadership programme – targeting firms in Wrexham, north Powys and Flintshire – Wisdom Labs have covered a wide range of topics from marketing and strategy to attracting and retaining talent.

The most recent session was held at Xplore! Science Discovery Centre in Wrexham and delivered by Learning and Evaluation Manager Greg Parry.

He was joined by Sarah Ellwood, managing director of award-winning Colwyn Bay and Bangor-based Supertemps, and Radar PR director Martin Williams, two-time PRCA Cymru Professional of the Year.

They spoke about factors impacting on the recruitment arena, from the current candidate-driven market to how best to get your messages out to clients, using publicity, PR, and the media to support brand reputation.

“It was fantastic to have Sarah and Martin join us for what was a brilliant event,” said Greg.

“We had a great turnout and there several takeaways for the businesses in attendance at what is a challenging time for all industries, notably around recruitment.

“We thank everyone for coming and look forward to the next Wisdom Lab session later this month.”

The 18th – and final – 20Twenty programme is underway, having enjoyed a successful period and welcomed more than 1,000 participants from more than a hundred organisations across north east Wales.

The upcoming Wisdom Lab will be delivered by David Roberts, chair of the IoD (Institute of Directors) for North Wales, and founder of The Alternative Board. That will be held on Friday November 19 at Xplore!

20Twenty Business Development Manager Jackie Whittaker said: “These sessions are invaluable for businesses and will be a fantastic legacy for 20Twenty.

“We have supported companies and individuals from across the region and helped participants with their personal and professional development, so to bring them together and continue that relationship is heartening.

“When we hear of how pivotal the courses have been in enabling individuals and businesses to grow – especially through the pandemic – it makes us so proud.

“We are delighted there is a platform for them to continue networking and sharing best practice and their experiences with each other for years to come.”

For more information, email j.whittaker@bangor.ac.uk or visit the website: www. 20TwentyBusinessGrowth.com.

