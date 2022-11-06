North Wales Police volunteer wins award for outstanding contribution to policing

A North Wales Police volunteer has been commended for her outstanding contribution to policing at a national award ceremony for police volunteers.

Helen Lacey won the Volunteering in Partnership Award at the Lord Ferrers Awards for her work supporting communities with equestrian and rural crime in North Wales rural communities.

The award recognises volunteers who have shown a significant contribution to working with others in partnership for the benefit of their communities.

The annual awards ceremony, held at Lancaster House in London, is organised by the Home Office and celebrates special constables and other volunteers supporting policing.

Policing Minister Jeremy Quin and Permanent Secretary Mathew Rycroft presented awards at the event.

North Wales Police Deputy Chief Constable, Richard Debicki said: “Congratulations to Helen who has received a Lord Ferrers Award for her tremendous work in our communities to cut crime and help victims in innovative ways, which was rightly recognised at the Lord Ferrer Awards.

“Police volunteers are incredibly valuable and knowledgeable members of the policing community and I sincerely thank Helen for the difference she has made here in North Wales.”

Citizens in Policing Coordinator for Police Service Volunteers, Poppy Hadfield-Jones, added: “Helen is a dedicated, innovative, and exceptional police volunteer.

“Helen provides an excellent service to the rural and equine community across North Wales. She is the beating heart of Horsewatch and is there when communities need her the most.

“Time and again Helen has made a difference and I am so very proud of her achievements and worthy recognition as winner of the Lord Ferrers Award for Volunteering in Partnership.”

Speaking after receiving the award, Helen, who is also coordinator for the charity North Wales Horse Watch, added: “I was honoured to receive this prestigious award, which particularly recognises my work supporting communities in North Wales and North Wales Police.”

Visit the North Wales Horse Watch website for more information: Home (northwaleshorsewatch.co.uk)

Latest News