Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 5th Oct 2022

Updated: Wed 5th Oct

Police launch murder investigation following incident in Buckley on Tuesday night

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

North Wales Police have launched a murder investigation in Buckley following an incident on Tuesday night.

Detectives are investigating the incident which occurred in Precinct Way at around 10.30pm (Tuesday, October 4).

Police have said they attended the location to reports of an attack on a man.

“Despite the best efforts of colleagues from Welsh Ambulance Services Trust, he later died in hospital.”

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.”

“They are both from the Buckley area, and are currently being held in police custody.” A police spokesperson said.

Det. Superintendent Mark Pierce said: “I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no cause for concern for the wider community.”

“However, an increased police presence will be seen in the area today whilst we conduct further investigations.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx quoting reference B151202

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Read Next

  • Plea to dog owners after ‘noticeable increase’ in fouling across Connah’s Quay
  • A new app to help transform the delivery of dementia care to be created in North Wales
  • Funding announced to help Welsh councils deal with increase in food poverty
  • Family appeal after Wrexham women missing for nearly a month

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Plea to dog owners after ‘noticeable increase’ in fouling across Connah’s Quay

    News

    A new app to help transform the delivery of dementia care to be created in North Wales

    News

    Funding announced to help Welsh councils deal with increase in food poverty

    News

    Family appeal after Wrexham women missing for nearly a month

    News

    Deeside based Iceland to close all stores on Boxing Day to give staff “well-earned rest”

    News

    Teenagers could be missing out on a stash of cash, says HMRC

    News

    Welsh Fire and Rescue Services urge residents to ‘Stay Fire Safe’ this winter

    News

    Halkyn quarry blaze started in a bitumen silo, says North Wales fire service

    News

    Talented Deeside netball player called up for Wales under 21 squad and she is only 17

    News




    Read 395,643 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn