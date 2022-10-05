Police launch murder investigation following incident in Buckley on Tuesday night

Listen to this article

North Wales Police have launched a murder investigation in Buckley following an incident on Tuesday night.

Detectives are investigating the incident which occurred in Precinct Way at around 10.30pm (Tuesday, October 4).

Police have said they attended the location to reports of an attack on a man.

“Despite the best efforts of colleagues from Welsh Ambulance Services Trust, he later died in hospital.”

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.”

“They are both from the Buckley area, and are currently being held in police custody.” A police spokesperson said.

Det. Superintendent Mark Pierce said: “I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no cause for concern for the wider community.”

“However, an increased police presence will be seen in the area today whilst we conduct further investigations.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx quoting reference B151202

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Read Next