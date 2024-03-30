Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 30th Mar 2024

North Wales Police have received 3,275 individual fraud reports over the past year

New research has revealed that North Wales Police have received 3,275 individual fraud reports over the past 13 months.

The analysis, carried out by QR Code Generator QRFY, looked at data from Action Fraud and the Office for National Statistics to uncover how many reports each police force had in England and Wales, over the past 13 months – and the most common type of fraud.

Over the past 13 months, Action Fraud recorded 395,105 reports of individual fraud across England and Wales – with a reported loss of £2.3 billion. 89% (351,451) of these reports were found to be filed by individuals.

North Wales Police recorded 3,275 individual fraud reports over the past 13 months.

The most common category of fraud recorded by this police force was ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ fraud, which refers to the non-delivery of products bought by a consumer, or the misrepresentation of a product.

The second most common category of fraud reported by the police force was ‘Cheque, Plastic Cards and Online Bank Account (non PSP)’ which refers to cases where criminals pretend to be someone with authority asking individuals to use their credit cards, debit cards, repayment cards, store cards, and cheques that are linked to a bank account, ultimately resulting in a loss for the individual. Following in their third top fraud is ‘Other Advance Fee Fraud’.

North Wales Police’s top 3 frauds:

Rank Most Common Categories of Fraud Reported Number of Reports
1. Online Shopping and Auctions 826
2. Cheque, Plastic Cards and Online

Bank Account (non PSP)

 295
3. Other Advance Fee Fraud 248

 

Speaking on the findings, Marc Porcar, CEO of QRFY said: “The internet and widespread online connectivity has certainly created more opportunities for fraudsters to exploit people’s vulnerabilities. As more transactions and interactions occur online, there is a greater potential for individuals to fall victim to these kinds of scams.

“Fraudsters are constantly developing new techniques that trick people into handing over access to their personal accounts, or finances. Large-scale data breaches which expose peoples’ personal information, also make it easier for criminals to impersonate individuals or commit identity theft.”

Marc has shared his top tips for avoiding being scammed online:

  • Be cautious about sharing personal information online: Only share information with trusted websites and be wary of unsolicited emails or phone calls requesting personal details. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.
  • Use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication: This adds an extra layer of security to your accounts, making it harder for unauthorised individuals to gain access. Strong passwords should be complex and unique, and two-factor authentication requires a second verification step, such as a code sent to your phone, in addition to your password.
  • Monitor your accounts regularly: Check your bank statements and credit card reports for any suspicious activity and report any discrepancies immediately. This way you can catch fraudulent activity early and minimize the damage.”

