North Wales Police Cyber Crime Team warning about fake email claiming to be from Asda

A scam email is going around claiming to offer a £90 Asda ‘promo reward’ for completing a survey.

The scam involves an unsolicited Asda branded ‘Merry Christmas’ email asking people to click through to a ‘marketing survey’ in return for the ‘reward.

Links in the email lead to malicious websites that are designed to steal your personal info.

North Wales Police Cyber Crime team has issued a warning about the latest scam, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately scam messages are on the increase.”

“The latest one to come to our attention is a fake e-mail purporting to be from Asda claiming that you will get a £90 promo reward if you complete a survey.”

“The link leads to a website that is designed to steal your personal information and possibly your money.”

“Please make sure that your friends, family and neighbours are aware that this is a scam.”

“Also remember if you receive a suspicious email to forward it to the National Cyber Security Centre: report@phishing.gov.uk”

“As of the 30th November 2021 the number of reports to them stood at more than 8,700,000 which has resulted in the removal of more than 68,000 scams across 127,000 websites.”

Scams like these are very common, Asda has previously said: “There are a number of messages circulating by text messages and emails that are nothing to do with us and may be an attempt to capture your personal details.’

“Messages include supermarket voucher giveaways, prize draws, reminders to collect a package and money off promotions.”

“Please always read a message carefully before clicking on it and check the link before you enter your details.”

“An official Asda competition or giveaway should link to an Asda website such as asda.com or george.com.”

“Spelling mistakes or grammatical errors are also clues that a post could be a fake.”

“Unfortunately we have no control over third party websites and can only warn you not to be taken in by them and to warn your friends if they share these posts with you.”