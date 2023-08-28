Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 28th Aug 2023

North Wales Police appeal for witnesses following assault on Pontins car park in Prestatyn

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses following a domestic incident that took place at Pontins Holiday Park in Prestatyn, near the arcade by the car park. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police have said the alleged incident happened on Sunday, 27th August at approximately 10.30 pm near the arcade by the car park. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Officers say CCTV footage shows a male punching a female, which caused her to fall to the ground. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Members of the public were potentially witnesses to this incident, and police are urging anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward with any information. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said, “We are investigating a domestic incident where a female was punched by a male, causing her to fall to the floor. If you have any information or saw what happened, please contact 101 quoting reference 23000810494. Your assistance is much appreciated.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

