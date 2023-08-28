North Wales Police appeal for witnesses following assault on Pontins car park in Prestatyn
North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses following a domestic incident that took place at Pontins Holiday Park in Prestatyn, near the arcade by the car park.
Police have said the alleged incident happened on Sunday, 27th August at approximately 10.30 pm near the arcade by the car park.
Officers say CCTV footage shows a male punching a female, which caused her to fall to the ground.
Members of the public were potentially witnesses to this incident, and police are urging anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward with any information.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said, “We are investigating a domestic incident where a female was punched by a male, causing her to fall to the floor. If you have any information or saw what happened, please contact 101 quoting reference 23000810494. Your assistance is much appreciated.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
