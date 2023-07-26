North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner seeking volunteers to safeguard detainee wellbeing

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) North Wales is inviting people across the region to volunteer as Independent Custody Visitors. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This vital role involves unannounced visits to detainees in police custody to ensure their welfare and needs are met. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The volunteers will conduct a minimum of 10 visits each year to various custody facilities, monitoring the conditions and treatment of detainees. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These checks, spread evenly over the 12-month period, will play a key role in maintaining standards and safeguarding the rights and wellbeing of those in custody. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Applications for the volunteering roles are open until August 11th, 2023. In an effort to foster inclusivity and reflect the diverse community served, the OPCC is especially keen to recruit Welsh speakers and members of the black and ethnic minority communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over the past year, Independent Custody Visitors made 120 visits across North Wales Police custody suites, overseeing the welfare of 415 detainees to ensure their dignified and respectful treatment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, emphasised the importance of these roles: “Ensuring the wellbeing and fair treatment of people held in police custody is of importance to me as Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“By joining as a volunteer, individuals can help make sure that the voice of the community is heard within the criminal justice system.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr. Dunbobbin also underscored the need for diversity among volunteers, saying, “I am encouraging individuals from diverse backgrounds to join us in this role. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By recruiting Independent Custody Visitors, we can continue the OPCC’s work in making a positive impact on the lives of those in custody.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Current volunteer, John Dolan, spoke about his positive experience as an Independent Custody Visitor, “The role was a perfect opportunity for me in my retirement. Being a volunteer not only allows me to make a positive impact for others, but it also brings many benefits to me personally.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This call for volunteers by the OPCC is part of an ongoing commitment to the treatment and rights of individuals in custody. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All work conducted by Independent Custody Visitors is voluntary, but travelling expenses are reimbursed by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information on becoming a volunteer Independent Custody Visitor or to apply, please visit the OPCC North Wales website: https://www.northwales-pcc.gov.uk/vacancies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

