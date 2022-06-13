Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 13th Jun 2022

Updated: Mon 13th Jun

North Wales Police having ‘technical issues’ within its call centre – 999 calls are being prioritised

North Wales Police has said it is having problems with calls through to its call centre.

The force has said 999 calls are being prioritised but there “may be a slight delay in some calls being answered.”

Posting on social media, a spokesperson said: “We’re having some technical issues within our Call Centre.”

“We’re prioritising 999 calls so if you need urgent help, we’ll respond quickly.”

“There may be a slight delay in some calls being answered.

Non-urgent matters can go via https://orlo.uk/hcr2c

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as we can.”



