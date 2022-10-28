North Wales pet retailer powers ahead with net-zero vision following £250,000 investment

An acclaimed pet retailer has invested more than £250,000 in powering ahead with its net-zero vision.

PetPlace has installed up to 450 solar panels at its stores in Abergele and Llangefni, with Ruthin, Mold and Gledrid, Oswestry, set to follow.

The business has also introduced electric charging points at Gledrid, Llangefni and its Kinmel Bay headquarters – with Mold and Abergele next to have them – and they now have electric rather than gas forklift vehicles, electric company cars and digital display screens, which they hope will help towards the reduction of printed material.

Owners Sion Pritchard and Paul Penketh enlisted Tremeirchion and St Asaph-based Hafod Renewable Energy to supply and fit the panels and worked closely with other local firms to support the North Wales economy and push ahead with its ‘green vision’ as a sustainable, responsible employer, one of the leading names in the pet retail arena.

“The investment in solar panels alone will result in a carbon saving of around 40 tons of C02 per year, so long-term we will see the benefits,” said Sion.

“Initially we have focused on Abergele and Llangefni, but we will look to roll out as we rebrand and refurbish our other stores.

“All of our vehicles are now electric – including forklift trucks in the warehouses – and we are more sustainable than ever before, with more energy efficiency improvements to follow.”

He added: “As well as Hafod Renewable Energy we have worked closely with Gwynedd Forklifts and Rawson EV Power, two North Wales companies that helped us with these projects and others over the years.

“We are focused on supporting local businesses in all sectors, not just our own, which also lowers our carbon footprint and further strengthens the economy in this region at a challenging time for all industries.”

David Jones founded Hafod Renewable Energy in 2010 with his late father Richard.

He was delighted to work with PetPlace and said: “It was a big project which equated to around a quarter of an acre of solar panels.

“The installation took a couple of weeks from start to finish and also included more than 1km of mounting rail and a battery system that will store energy to run their freezers overnight, producing more than 160,000kwh per year – enough to power 50 homes.”

David added: “It was fantastic to work in partnership with such a respected, growing business which has embraced sustainability and renewable energy.

“Due to the energy crisis – which has resulted in a surge in enquiries – we are also expanding, opened a new head office and taken on two more staff so it’s a very busy time for us.”

For more on Hafod Renewable Energy, visit www.hafodrenewables.co.uk.

Read Next