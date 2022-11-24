North Wales nominees in the British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards celebrated

Listen to this article

BHF Cymru is celebrating the inspirational people from north Wales who’ve been nominated in the British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards 2022 which includes a man from Flint.

The annual awards ceremony returns for a fifth year on Thursday 1st December. The charity will honour incredible young heart heroes who’ve shown remarkable bravery and gone above and beyond to help others while coping with the devastating impact of heart disease, as well as CPR lifesavers, innovative fundraisers, corporate partners, research champions and healthcare heroes working in the NHS.

Winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony in London, with Vernon Kay hosting for the fourth time. He’ll be joined by celebrity judges including footballing legend David Ginola and Olympic gymnasts Becky and Ellie Downie.

Innovative Fundraiser Nominees

Mitch James from Flint. For the last 13 years, Mitch James has been supporting the BHF in memory of his cousin Paul, who was born with a heart condition called transposition of the great arteries.

Paul underwent major surgeries at birth and at the age of six. Paul was a larger-than-life character who lived life to the full and his health challenges never held him back. A keen rugby player and much-loved member of the community, his infectious laughter would always bring a smile to many.

After he sadly passed away in 2009 following a seizure at the age of 24, Mitch and Paul’s family at Mold Rugby Club set up Hoppo’s Hi 5s, to raise money in his memory, holding annual 5-a-side tournaments.

Due to Covid-19, the last event had to be cancelled, but Mitch and his friends took on a massive three-day bike challenge from London to Mold, covering 220 miles and raising over £23,000 for the BHF.

With the sad passing of Paul’s brother, David in 2021 the group has decided to continue their cycling challenge and will complete a bike ride from Edinburgh to Mold Rugby club as their second leg of the four UK capitals to their much-loved rugby club, aiming to raise a total of £100,000.

Adam Harvey from Wrexham. Adam was born in 1989 with a congenital heart condition called Transposition of the Great Arteries, which was diagnosed when he was one day old. He has had treatment throughout his life and has always been grateful for research funded by the BHF into heart conditions.

Despite his condition, for which he takes tablets daily and can leave him feeling very tired on physical exertion, he completed the Three Peaks Challenge in 2021. Unable to complete it in 24 hours, Adam covered the distance over a number of weeks. Once at the top, he proudly waved his BHF banner, raising awareness and over £1,500 in sponsorship.

Head of BHF Cymru, Rhodri Thomas said: “The Heart Hero Awards are the highlight of our year, bringing together inspirational nominees from different walks of life and from every part of the UK. From fantastic children to remarkable pensioners, they all share such spirit and embody the very best of us.

“I’m proud and humbled that so many nominees are from Wales, and I’m delighted to have met several of them in person to thank them for the amazing support they give the BHF and the motivation they bring to myself and the whole BHF Cymru team.

“Whilst we celebrate these brilliant Heart Hero nominees, we also thank each of our brilliant BHF supporters who power our lifesaving science and bring new hope to the 7.6 million people across the UK living with conditions such as stroke, heart disease and vascular dementia.

“I’m in no doubt that their dedication and selflessness will mean more lives will be saved from heart and circulatory disease, so thank you and congratulations to all our inspirational nominees”.

The Heart Heroes Awards will be live-streamed at 8pm on Thursday 1st December. Register to watch the celebration online at: https://www.bhf.org.uk/heartheroes

Latest News