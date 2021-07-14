North Wales health board reduces second dose interval for Covid jab from eight to six weeks

The health board in North Wales is bringing forward the second dose interval for both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine from eight to six weeks, effective from tomorrow.

The move will enable more efficient use of the vaccine supply Betsi Cadwaldr Health Univesity Board (BCUHB) has said.

In an update this evening, Gill Harris – Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery said:

“This week we have reached the significant milestone of fully vaccinating 400,000 eligible adults in North Wales.”

“This means that almost seven in ten eligible adults have at least 90 per cent protection against hospitalisation, should they contract COVID-19”

New analysis from Public Health England shows that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96 per cent effective against hospitalisation after two doses, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 per cent effective against hospitalisation after both doses.

BCUHB’s minimum target is to vaccinate 75 per cent of people in each eligible age group with both doses, in order to achieve a level of community protection that will help people eventually return to normal life.

First dose take up is at least 80 per cent in each age group above the age of forty, but take up among people aged 30-39 is currently 70 per cent.

BCUHB said, “we need approximately 6,000 more people in this age group to come forward to get to 75 per cent.”

Seventy eight per cent of 18-29 year olds have now had a first dose, and “although there is more work to do in some communities, take up from younger people in many counties is amongst the highest in the UK.” The health board said

Effective from tomorrow (Thursday 15th July) BCUHB will bring forward the second dose interval for both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine from eight to six weeks.

If six weeks have passed since having a first dose, from Thursday 15th July onwards, people can book a second dose using the online booking service.

“This new six-week interval is consistent with expert guidance from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

“It will enable us to be more efficient in our use of vaccine supply and ensure that more people receive the full of protection of both doses sooner. This is particularly important, given the huge increase in cases of the Delta variant over recent weeks.” BCUHB said.

Long-COVID:

When deciding whether or not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, BCUHB has said it’s important that people “consider their chances of developing long-COVID, as well as their risk of becoming seriously ill in the first few weeks following infection”

“Any case of COVID-19, whether it’s asymptomatic, mild, severe, or hospitalised, incurs up to a 20 per cent risk of developing long-COVID, which can last for at least 12 weeks.”

“Symptoms can include debilitating fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pains, sleeping difficulties and problems with memory and concentration.”

“The best way to protect yourself against potential serious illness and the debilitating longer-term side effects of long-COVID is to have both doses of the vaccine.” The health board said.

Getting your first or second dose is now easier than ever

Getting a first or second dose jab (after six weeks) at a convenient date, time and location is now easier than ever using the online booking service.

For those who cannot access the internet to book online, phone the COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre on 03000 840004. The lines can be very busy.

People can now ‘walk in’ Deeside Mass Vaccination Centre, between 9am – 6pm Tuesday – Sunday during July (except 20/07/2021)

A mobile clinic will be visiting Flintshire:

Charmley’s Lane Car Park, Shotton – Saturday 17 th July (09:30 – 4pm)