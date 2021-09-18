Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 18th Sep 2021

North Wales Fire Service apologises after planned full time firefighter recruitment drive “paused”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The fire service in North Wales has apologised to would-be recruits after shelving plans to take on more full-time fighters.

Last week the service said an online registration window for full-time fighter roles would be opening on Monday 20 September and closing 48 hours later at noon on Wednesday.

At the time, Senior Operations Manager Paul Jenkinson said: “We want people to join our team. Remember that there’s no such thing as a typical firefighter – applications will be welcomed from all sectors of the community.”

However in an “important update” on Friday, the service said the window will not be opening up as planned, no specific reason was given.

A spokesperson said: “North Wales Fire and Rescue Service will NOT be opening up a recruitment window for full-time firefighters as planned next week on Monday 20 September.”

“The full-time firefighter recruitment process is being paused for now.”

“We know this will be disappointing for those looking forward to apply and apologise for any inconvenience.”

“However although our plans have changed, we will be undertaking full-time recruitment in the future so please maintain your interest and look out on our website and social media channels for when we resume the process. ”

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Several people expressed disappointment in response to the news which was posted on the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service Facebook page.

The fire service apologised and said,  “Please bear with us. We will be recruiting in the future so keep following us for updates.”

One regular commentator on North Wales Fire and Rescue Service staffing, @samtangogledd speculated: “Many previous applicants had been on a reserve list for WDS (full-time firefighter) opportunities with NWFRS & up to end of this month, obviously forgotten about – maybe that’s why the recruitment is ‘paused’ HR?”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Burton Mere Wetlands: RSPB nature reserve on Dee Estuary celebrating 10th anniversary with free entry next weekend

News

Jack Sargeant calls for more lifesaving defibrillators in Deeside

News

Wales begins countdown to end the physical punishment of children

News

Drakeford: “Lines of communication are always open” if military needed to help reduce demand on ambulance service

News

Wales’ Chief Medical Officer encourages pregnant women to have COVID-19 vaccine

News

Mum ready for delayed London Marathon challenge in support of Hope House

News

Welsh government working with “enforcement authorities” to make sure face covering rules in shops “are properly observed” 

News

North Wales cyber police alert over hacked Facebook accounts asking friends for money

News

Severe delays on the M56 in Cheshire following earlier 5 vehicle crash

News





Read 416,323 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn