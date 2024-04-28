Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 28th Apr 2024

Here is a chance to land your dream job as a rhino keeper at Chester Zoo

Have you ever dreamt of working in a zoo where you can play a part in protecting one of the world’s rarest mammals?

The UK’s largest and most popular zoo, Chester Zoo, has announced an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic individual to join their team as a full-time keeper on the rhino section.

The role involves not only caring for the critically endangered Eastern black rhino and Greater one-horned rhino but also managing a range of other unique species, including the Philippine spotted deer, Roan antelope, Grevy zebras, and Indonesian cattle

Recognised worldwide not only as an award-winning tourist destination, Chester Zoo’s legacy is a mosaic of passionate, dedicated teams ensuring a brighter future for all species under its care.

As a keeper, the selected candidate will be responsible for maintaining the highest standards of animal care and enclosure upkeep.

They will also play a crucial role in training and handling the animals, assisting with veterinary procedures, and providing educational experiences for visitors

Working at Chester Zoo offers more than just a job. It is a chance to be part of a leading wildlife charity actively involved in global conservation efforts.

The zoo employs nearly a thousand team members across permanent and seasonal roles and is committed to staff development and diversity.

The position offers a competitive salary, 33 days of annual leave, and a variety of staff benefits like healthcare access, discounted gym memberships, and complimentary zoo tickets.

Applicants are expected to have a degree or equivalent experience in zoological science, with proven expertise in the management of hoofed species and strict safety practices.

While not mandatory, experience with rhinos or similar high-category species and competency in IT and record-keeping are highly desirable.

Chester Zoo’s mission goes beyond entertainment; it is a vital part of the global fight against extinction. Joining the zoo means contributing to significant conservation work and helping to safeguard the future of some of the planet’s most endangered animals.

Find out more here: https://www.jobtrain.co.uk/chesterzoo/Job/JobDetail?JobId=983&source=JobtrainIndeed

