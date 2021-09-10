North Wales Fire and Rescue Service set to launch recruitment drive for full-time firefighters

Local people are being encouraged to apply to become whole time firefighters, as North Wales Fire and Rescue Service opens its doors for recruitment.

Registration for on-line applications will open at noon on Monday 20 September and close at noon on Wednesday 22 September.

Senior Operations Manager Paul Jenkinson said: “We already have an ongoing recruitment drive for on-call (or retained duty system) firefighter opportunities across our Service which is supported by a national website www.oncallfire.uk this encourages people interested in a part time role to get in touch with us throughout the year.

“Now we are preparing to launch a recruitment drive for full-time firefighters – and this recruitment window will only be open for online registrations for a 48 hour period.

“We want people to join our team. Remember that there’s no such thing as a typical firefighter – applications will be welcomed from all sectors of the community.”

“We recruit on merit and ability, so whether you’re male, female, short or tall, if you think you might have what it takes please keep an eye on our website and social media for further information about the recruitment process.”

The fire service is promoting Positive Action Days on 12 and 17 September at Rhyl Fire Station.

Paul said: “The role of a modern-day firefighter is challenging, rewarding and most of all varied – and for such a diverse role we need a diverse workforce which reflects the communities we serve.”

“So we’re particularly keen to encourage applications from under-represented groups – these currently include women and people from LGBTQ+, black and ethnic minority groups. ”

“We’re also keen to recruit Welsh speakers as we’re committed to making sure we provide a first-class service to all communities – and as part of our commitment to the Welsh Language, all new members of staff are required to have the ability to show basic Welsh language courtesy skills before the end of their probation period.”

“To find out more and to book a place on a Positive Action Day keep an eye on our social media or email hrdesk@nwales-fireservice.org.uk

“Our website also contains a wealth of information for all applicants about what it takes to become a full-time firefighter.”