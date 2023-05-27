Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 27th May 2023

North Wales coastal defence to shield 3500+ homes and businesses

Climate Change Minister, Julie James, offically the East Rhyl coastal defence scheme, a significant project that was completed under budget and nearly a year ahead of schedule. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She is also set to visit other coastal defence works in Central Rhyl and Central Prestatyn, currently under construction. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These three projects, valued at a combined £125m, are expected to diminish the risk of flooding to more than 3,500 homes and businesses. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Both Rhyl and Central Prestatyn’s flood defences will undergo significant upgrades in the next two and a half years, including a transformation of the promenade in Rhyl. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Balfour Beatty has been commissioned to carry out the projects, with funding provided by the Welsh Government and Denbighshire County Council. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In East Rhyl, a new 600-metre sea wall, reinforced with 128,000 tonnes of rock armour, will offer protection for over 1,650 properties, including those impacted by the 2013 floods, for the next 100 years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The scheme, agreed upon in 2019, was not interrupted by the pandemic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As climate change worsens, extreme weather events will become more regular and more intense, placing Wales at high risk of floods,” said Minister Julie James. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“That is why I recently announced record levels of funding, to the tune of £214million, to improve flood protection to thousands of homes and businesses across Wales from the devastation wreaked by floods.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council, highlighted the regenerative impact of the coastal defence scheme on Rhyl, while Councillor Barry Mellor expressed gratitude for the reassurance the new defences have provided to residents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Eddie Lundon, Balfour Beatty Area Director, celebrated the successful completion of the East Rhyl Coastal Defence Scheme, saying it demonstrated Balfour Beatty’s efficiency in delivering large-scale coastal defence projects. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In 2013, Rhyl was affected by significant flooding, which led to the evacuation of 400 residents. The new scheme is set to bolster coastal flood defences, safeguarding homes, businesses, and the local tourism economy from future flooding events and coastal erosion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

